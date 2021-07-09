New Pokémon Snap’s ‘Obama Skip’ Is The Latest Speedrunning Trick With A Weird Name
Like any sub-culture, speedrunning is known for creating its own unique vocabulary that, at times, can sound like an entirely different language. Fortunately, we have folks like Abyssoft to act as our Sherpas and guide us up the treacherous speedrunning mountain. His latest video explains New Pokémon Snap’s “Obama skip,” the most recent “what the heck does that mean” term to enter the community lexicon.kotaku.com
