Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

New Pokémon Snap’s ‘Obama Skip’ Is The Latest Speedrunning Trick With A Weird Name

By Ian Walker
Kotaku
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike any sub-culture, speedrunning is known for creating its own unique vocabulary that, at times, can sound like an entirely different language. Fortunately, we have folks like Abyssoft to act as our Sherpas and guide us up the treacherous speedrunning mountain. His latest video explains New Pokémon Snap’s “Obama skip,” the most recent “what the heck does that mean” term to enter the community lexicon.

kotaku.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Hawk
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pok Mon#Speedrunners#Shiver Snowfield#Super Metroid#Soft Poops#Pro Skater#Super Mario 3d Land#Portal#Time#Super Mario Odyssey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Super Mario
News Break
Technology
News Break
Politics
Related
Video Gamesb93radio.com

An unopened Super Mario 64 video game sold for over ONE MILLION DOLLARS?!?!

Folks, I know it’s hard to believe, but in 1996 when this video game came out, we were literally blown away by those graphics. I saved up all of my grass cutting money that summer and bought one of the first Nintendo 64’s at Wal-Mart, and when I put that Mario cartridge in the console, pushed power, and saw that intro screen, I damn near fainted. ‘How can graphics get any more realistic than that??” I queried. Oh 12-year old Jonathan, so young, so handsome, so, so ignorant.
Video Gamesinputmag.com

‘New Pokémon Snap’ review: Another round on the lazy river, please

I would consider myself a casual gamer, despite often writing about video games in a professional capacity. I have trouble sitting still long enough to play through sprawling RPGs; I am often forced to spend a few hours re-learning complex control systems before jumping back into a game I started months back. Nintendo and Bandai Namco's New Pokémon Snap, with its nonexistent learning curve and repetitive nature, is nothing short of a godsend for a gamer like me.
ComicsComicBook

Pokemon's New Movie Contains a Clever Pokemon Snap Nod

Pokemon Coco is the most recent film to join the ever-growing franchise, and fans overseas are still biting at the chomp to watch. After all, this new film gives a unique take on Ash's introduction to Zarude and Celebi after all of these years. Of course, this is why fans are eating up social media takes regarding the movie, and the movie's home release overseas just outed a special Pokemon Snap nod.
Video GamesComicBook

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Launch Trailer Released

The newly updated The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is officially set to release for the Nintendo Switch later this week on July 16th, and Nintendo has gone ahead and released one final launch trailer for the title prior to that. Originally released in 2011, the new version of the Zelda title adds a number of quality-of-life updates to the video game in addition to simply improving the graphics. Perhaps most notably, while the original video game for the Nintendo Wii made significant use of motion controls, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD will allow players to either use Joy-Con controllers for motion controls or an entirely new button-only control scheme.
Video GamesKotaku

Hero Summons Spirit of GameFAQs, Writes Entire Switch Game Wiki

The internet is so big and vast and great and terrible that whenever I can’t find something, I just assume I must not be looking in the right place. In actuality, there’s just a lot of stuff that doesn’t exist because it got deleted or nobody wrote in the first place. That’s what one fan discovered while trying to research a video game called Part Time UFO, but instead of just throwing up their hands and calling it a day like most of us, they decided to make an entire wiki for the underrated Switch indie all by themselves.
Video Gamesdavenportlibrary.com

New Pokemon Snap for Nintendo Switch

If you’re an action / military / sports gamer, I’m very sorry, I still don’t have any recommendations for you. If you like gentle, low pressure games, though, I’ve got another highly-anticipated gem to recommend: New Pokemon Snap. I’ve heard lots of hype surrounding this release and I believe it’s...
Video GamesArs Technica

Review: Skyward Sword HD isn’t the 35th Zelda birthday gift we’d hoped for

Nintendo has never shied away from opportunities to touch up and re-release its most beloved video games. 1993's Super Mario All-Stars is arguably the industry's first "big" remaster project, while the Zelda series has been downright spoiled with the concept going back as far as a 1995 reimagining of the original Legend of Zelda for the Super Famicom's Japan-only satellite service.
Video GamesKotaku

Dark Souls Scrolling Texture Mod Chooses Violence

Dark Souls is challenging, but have you ever tried playing it drunk, on psychedelics, about to vomit, or any combination of the three? A new, totally unnecessary mod simulates that experience by making almost every texture in the hardcore action role-playing game scroll endlessly, making it seem as if the world around you is about to fall apart at the seams.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Super Mario Bros. 3 PC port by Doom creator id Software recovered by museum

An unreleased Super Mario Bros. 3 port for the PC has been obtained by the National Museum of Play. As first reported by Ars Technica yesterday on July 13, the museum has managed to obtain the incredibly rare unreleased port from id Software. This port was first assembled by id Software in 1990, before the developer had even released Doom, and was intended to enable Super Mario Bros. 3 to run on MS-DOS PCs.
Video GamesKotaku

Damn, This Fancy Mario Watch Costs $2,150?

If you need more proof that Gaming Is Cool Now, look no further than the latest collaboration between a gaming company and a luxury brand. TAG Heuer, purveyor of high-end timepieces famously worn by history’s coolest dude, and Nintendo, purveyor of cut-rate plumbers with bad mustaches, have teamed up to produce a Mario-themed smartwatch.
Video GamesKotaku

For Cyberpunk 2077 Fans, Dunking Has Become A Sport

The Cyberpunk 2077 saga has been a long one but it’s still far from over. The latest development? Fans co-opting the game’s social media marketing campaign to dunk on things missing from the sci-fi RPG’s open world. As first spotted by Forbes’ Paul Tassi, a number of posts have been...
Video GamesKotaku

Nick Fighting Game Looks Legit, Will Prob Have Better Online Than Smash

As the classic saying goes, if you cherish something from your childhood, someday, somehow, corporate licensing departments will find a way to wring every penny from it. Such is true with Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, a Smash-style fighting game developed by Ludosity and “exclusively announced” today by IGN. It looks...surprisingly not horrible?
Video GamesKotaku

Godzilla, Who Is My Friend, Has A New (And Very Good) Game

It can be hard to care about anything in the depths of depression and anxiety, so when even eating goes by the wayside, fitting video games into the daily grind seems silly. That’s why, during a pretty rough last few weeks, I’ve been surprised to find myself constantly returning to Godzilla Battle Line, a gacha game with a 100% focus on player-versus-player matches.
Video GamesDen of Geek

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Review Roundup

While The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword received almost universal acclaim when it was first reviewed in 2011, most people now know the game better as arguably the most divisive entry in the Zelda franchise. That’s what makes the release of Skyward Sword HD for Nintendo Switch so fascinating. Nintendo...
Video GamesKotaku

Skyward Sword HD Amiibo Delay Means No Fast-Travel At Launch

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is out tomorrow, but its accompanying Zelda & Loftwing amiibo will be missing for most players. Nintendo confirmed today that the toy, which unlocks fast-travel in the game, is facing a number of shipping delays that will keep it out of most people’s hands until August.

Comments / 0

Community Policy