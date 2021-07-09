Cancel
Silver Beach Carousel hoping to reopen this month

By 16 News Now
WNDU
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - While the carousel on Silver Beach is still closed due to the pandemic, we are hearing that it could reopen this month. The Silver Beach Carousel Society has been working hard to reopen from getting the figures in tip-top shape, to restocking the refreshment stand.

