Big Horn County, MT

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Carbon, Pryor, Northern Bighorn Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-11 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Carbon; Pryor, Northern Bighorn Mountains; Red Lodge Foothills; Southeastern Carbon; Southern Big Horn SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY At 414 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Joliet to 9 miles northeast of Red Lodge. Movement was east at 35 mph. Dime size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Bridger, Joliet, Fromberg, Pryor, Warren, Edgar, Boyd, Roberts, Fox and Belfry.

alerts.weather.gov

