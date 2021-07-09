Severe Weather Statement issued for Florence, Williamsburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Florence; Williamsburg THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL FLORENCE AND NORTHEASTERN WILLIAMSBURG COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and cloud to ground lightning are still possible with these thunderstorms.