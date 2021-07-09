Footy fans can rejoice on Sunday as EE zero-rates mobile data
One of the UK’s big four mobile networks, EE, has announced that it will be zero-rating data across its mobile network on Sunday to ensure that more footy fans can tune into the big game between England and Italy in the Euro 2020 final. BT Mobile customers will also be able to benefit from the offer as it is owned by EE. The free data will be available between 6 p.m. and midnight ensuring you can watch pre- and post-game footage as well as the match.www.neowin.net
Comments / 0