Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Footy fans can rejoice on Sunday as EE zero-rates mobile data

By Paul Hill Neowin
Neowin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the UK’s big four mobile networks, EE, has announced that it will be zero-rating data across its mobile network on Sunday to ensure that more footy fans can tune into the big game between England and Italy in the Euro 2020 final. BT Mobile customers will also be able to benefit from the offer as it is owned by EE. The free data will be available between 6 p.m. and midnight ensuring you can watch pre- and post-game footage as well as the match.

www.neowin.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Data#Bt Mobile#Zero Rating#Footy#Ee#Bt Mobile#Bt S Consumer Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Sports
Related
TechnologyTechRadar

7 reasons why you should consider a VPN for your streaming needs

In recent years, VPN usage has rapidly grown in popularity, and it’s little wonder why. Adding an extra layer of encryption to your internet traffic, your online presence is kept more private and secure from prying eyes when using this software. But one of the most exciting reasons to use a VPN is for streaming.
WorldPosted by
Trusted Reviews

EE free data during Euro 2020 Final means you won’t miss it coming home

UK mobile network EE has is offering all subscribers free data during the England vs Italy Euro 2020 Final on Sunday evening. The company says all data consumed before and after the big game will be zero rated, meaning those who’ve already used up their allowance will be able to text their friends and family during the game, as well as sending pictures and videos of the potential celebrations thereafter (touch wood).
Cell Phonesthefastmode.com

Rakuten Mobile Verifies Data Transfer on 5G SA Network

Rakuten Mobile on Monday announced that it has successfully verified data transfer on a 5G Standalone (SA) mobile network with the collaboration of Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech) on July 4, 2021, at Tokyo Tech’s Ookayama Campus. In 5G SA networks, 5G technology is used throughout the network, from...
Technologydigitalspy.com

Looking at EE Mobile Broadband for home

I’ve just moved into a new house in pretty rural Wales. I can get 30mb ish broadband through my phone line which is alright but I was amazed at the 4G speeds ( see below) I’m getting on my iPhone which got my wondering about home ‘mobile’ broadband. EE sell...
Video GamesNeowin

Pokémon GO Trainers can get three months of YouTube Premium for free

According to an announcement released by Pokémon GO, Trainers based in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, or Singapore can claim a three-month free trial of YouTube Premium as part of Google Play’s sponsorship of Pokémon GO Fest 2021 and in celebration of Pokémon GO’s fifth anniversary. YouTube...
TechnologyPosted by
Trusted Reviews

EE’s ‘Stay Connected’ keeps users online when their data runs out

EE has unveiled a new perk designed to keep new and upgrading customers connected, even when their monthly data allowance has been gobbled up. Starting tomorrow, new and upgrading customers will be eligible for the company’s new ‘Stay Connected’ policy, which gives users just enough speed to do the essentials: think instant messaging and checking their maps when out and about.
Economymobileworldlive.com

TPG, Telstra harmonise spectrum to boost data rates

Australian operators TPG Telecom and Telstra harmonised their spectrum holdings in the 1800MHz and 2100MHz bands, increasing mobile data rates in six cities by up to 20 per cent. The project involved the defragmentation of spectrum to achieve contiguous holdings for each operator in Adelaide, Brisbane, Perth, Canberra, Darwin and...
TechnologyNeowin

Get five years of Ivacy VPN for just over a dollar, or equivalent, a month

If you use the internet, you likely know how important it is to protect your data in an increasingly dangerous cyber environment. But like other essential tasks that tend to be tedious (like filing taxes early and brushing your teeth for the full two minutes), installing and running a VPN can sound unappealing to many: sure, they encrypt your internet traffic and hide your location — but they can also run frustratingly slowly, delaying the way you’d usually use the internet for entertainment and work.
TechnologyPosted by
newschain

EE to remove mobile data charges for Euro 2020 final

EE will zero-rate data on its network for England’s Euro 2020 final on Sunday, meaning customers will be able to stream the game on their devices without using any mobile data or incurring extra costs. The network operator will give free data to its customers between 6pm and midnight on...
TechnologyPocket-lint.com

EE's new Stay Connected promise grants off-contract data to let messages trickle in

(Pocket-lint) - EE has announced Stay Connected data, which will allow pay monthly customers to keep messaging even when they've run out of data. The aim is to make sure that there is still some connection for devices once that data limit is reached: rather than the door slamming shut, EE is going to allow some data to trickle through - and we mean trickle.
Marketspocketgamer.com

How to transfer PUBG Mobile data to Battlegrounds Mobile India

The long-awaited Battlegrounds Mobile India finally released on the 6th of July on Google Play. The game’s news surfaced on the internet months ago and since then it has had to go through a lot of verifications in order to go public in the Indian mobile app market after the issues that were found with PUBG Mobile.
Video GamesAndroid Central

Can my phone play Apex Legends Mobile?

Apex Legends Mobile is a new battle royale experience developed by Respawn specifically for mobile devices. Like Apex Legends on consoles, it features a handful of hero characters, dubbed Legends, with unique abilities that can be used during matches. It will only include the original Legends and World's Edge map from the main game when it launches.
Technologytheregister.com

BT to phase out 3G in UK by 2023 for EE, Plusnet, BT Mobile subscribers

BT is going to wind down 3G connectivity by 2023 as it looks to increase its 4G and 5G coverage across most of the UK by 2028. The lack of 3G shouldn't be too much of a pain because by that point, most people will have a 4G or 5G-capable handheld. The telecommunications giant said less than two per cent of data traffic over its EE network used 3G in March, and dropping 3G will free up bandwidth for 4G and 5G.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

Five ways to save mobile data and lower your monthly cellphone bill

These days, you’ll find Wi-Fi just about everywhere you look — your home, the office, a favorite coffee shop, the local mall, and countless other places. So if you can access Wi-Fi pretty much anywhere you go, why are you still paying big carriers for data you don’t need? With some help from our friends at Ting Mobile — where you can get a Flex plan that saves you money based on how little data you use — we’ve compiled five ways you can reduce your mobile data consumption and kick costly carriers to the curb for good.
SportsPosted by
TechRadar

Data in sport: driving fan engagement and elite performance

Data can be considered to be one of the most valuable commodities in today’s world - more so than gold, oil and bitcoin. It underpins most business and performance operations; and the organizations that are able to maximize its use are the most successful. About the author. David Ingham is...
UEFAPosted by
The Independent

Euro 2020 final: Scottish fans rejoice in England’s penalty shootout defeat by Italy

Scotland fans celebrated England’s Euro 2020 heartbreak after Gareth Southgate’s men were beaten 3-2 on penalties in the final by Italy.A Uefa fan park in Glasgow saw swarms of Scottish football supporters swap their country’s national attire for Italy’s as they hoped England could be thwarted.And Scottish football fans also took to Twitter to declare their support for Roberto Mancini’s men ahead of the game.One fan, who posted a Scotland sign with ‘twinned with Italy’, said: “Ahead of the England v Italy game, let’s take some time to remember the only team England couldn’t beat: Scotland.”And another added: “Come...
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Data Analysis: Opportunities and Challenges in the Overseas Sports Mobile Game Market

[GameLook special manuscript, please indicate the source for reprinting]. GameLook report/With the advent of July, sports events have become one of the hottest topics in the world. Whether it is the ongoing European Cup or the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, it has attracted the attention of hundreds of millions or even billions of people. However, the popularity of sports mobile games has not risen in the country like sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy