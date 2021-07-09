Cancel
Flanagan Sets “Killing the Children” Series

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix is re-teaming with “Doctor Sleep” director Mike Flanagan and his producing partner Trevor Macy for a series adaptation of the Boom! Studios horror comic “Something is Killing the Children”. The story deals with a town plagued by monsters that feast on children, with one teen survivor telling tales that...

