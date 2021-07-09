9 Best European Cities To Visit In August
Summer in Europe. Sounds dreamy, right? Just like in July, visiting European cities in the height of summer in August is both magical and riddled with disadvantages. The distinct disadvantages are the European schools’ summer breaks, the at times stifling heat (remember Europe is still way behind when it comes to installing air-conditioning into their cities’ mostly old buildings), and the crowds that fill the cities as well as the beach resorts.www.travelawaits.com
Comments / 0