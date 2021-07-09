Mayor Garcia announces reopening of City Hall, other facilities

The City of Long Beach announced the reopening of City Hall and other facilities on Friday.

“We are excited to be able to further reopen our doors to the community,” said Mayor Robert Garcia in a July 9 press release. “We are incredibly grateful for the work of our dedicated City team who continued providing important city services in new and innovative ways throughout the pandemic. Now we’re ready to get back to serving our residents and businesses safely in person.”

The community is once again invited to attend in-person City Council meetings, and individuals interested in providing public comment will be required to appear physically in the Civic Chamber.

However, City Council meetings will continue to be broadcast and streamed live on various platforms, and the public can continue to use eComment to provide comments on agenda items until 4 p.m. each meeting day.

City Hall representatives will now be available Mondays through Fridays, 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., to assist with payments, payment plans, billing questions, utility services, parking citations, false alarms and general billing and collections. City Hall is located at 411 W. Ocean Blvd.

While online services will still be available here , customers are now able to schedule an in-person appointment ahead of time here , or walk-in.

In addition to the City Hall, the Housing Authority, located at 1500 Hughes Way, #A-150, will also be available by appointment Mondays through Thursdays, 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., and 7:30 until 4:30 p.m. on Fridays. Get more information here , and call (562) 570-6985 to schedule an appointment.

The Water Department Administration offices, at 1800 E. Wardlow Rd. will be available Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. until 4:30, with no appointment required.

Community centers across the city will also be reopening, although gymnasiums will remain closed. Get more information about the city’s locations here .

Ten Long Beach Public Library locations across the city have also resumed their services, including Billie Jean King Main Library and Bay Shore, Mark Twain, Michelle Obama, Bret Harte, Los Altos, Ruth Bach, Brewitt, Burnett and Dana Neighborhood Libraries. For more information about the library reopenings, visit here.

Other in-person city services include:

In addition to these latest reopenings, the Development Permit Center at City Hall, 2nd Floor, remains open to the public for select in-person services by appointment.

The Parks Recreation and Marine Administration Offices (2760 N. Studebaker Rd.) are open for walk-in services and appointments can also be made online for registration/reservation services.

The Marina Offices (Alamitos Bay Marina, Shoreline Marina) also continue to provide in-person services by appointment. Animal Care Services and spcaLA (7700 E. Spring St.) remain open to the public for in-person services by appointment, and pet owners may now reclaim their pets without an appointment during regular business hours.

Additionally, Fire Headquarters (3205 N. Lakewood Blvd.) is scheduled to reopen for in-person services to the public on Monday, July 12.

Facial coverings are required at all indoor locations for unvaccinated individuals ages two years and older, per California Department of Public Health (CDPH) guidance and the City’s Health Order .

