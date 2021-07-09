Northeast Delta Human Services Authority to host JiggAerobics event on July 22 at Monroe Civic Center
MONROE, La. (PRWEB) July 09, 2021. Northeast Delta Human Services Authority (NEDHSA) will host its second JiggAerobics event on July 22, 2021, at 7 p.m. at the Monroe Civic Center. This event is part of its #getfitHSA initiative that supports the NEDHSA's integrated care model to increase access to healthy activities and inform communities about the importance of staying fit and active.www.mysanantonio.com
