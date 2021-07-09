Cancel
Boston, MA

Boston Public Schools releases preliminary plan for spending $123m in federal relief funds

By Naomi Martin
Boston Globe
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston Public Schools released Friday its preliminary plan for spending $123 million in federal relief funds to help the school system recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. This batch of emergency funding is part of about $400 million in one-time funding the system will receive over the next three years. Many educators and families hope the influx of money will be transformative for the district, where many schools are considered underperforming by the state.

