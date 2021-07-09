Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

American Airlines bars woman bodybuilder from DFW-to-Miami flight for ‘offensive’ clothing

By Marin Wolf
Dallas News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman bodybuilder was barred from boarding an American Airlines flight at DFW International Airport on Thursday because her clothing was deemed offensive. Deniz Saypinar, a 26-year-old professional bodybuilder from Turkey, was flying to Miami when airline staff flagged her attire as inappropriate. After missing her flight, she posted an Instagram story on her social media platform of 1 million followers detailing the ordeal.

www.dallasnews.com

Comments / 3

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, TX
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
City
Charlotte, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
City
Turkey, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clothing#Bodybuilder#Bodybuilding#The Daily Mail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
American Airlines
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Instagram
Related
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘They literally did what they needed to’: Viral TikTok showing woman restrained with duct tape on American Airlines flight sparks debate

Viewers are divided after a viral TikTok showed a reportedly mentally ill woman being restrained with duct tape on an American Airlines flight after allegedly trying to exit the plane mid-air. @lol.ariee. so this happened on my american airline flight #waittilltheend #DFW #americanairlines #lawsuit #fypシ. ♬ original sound – arieana...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

Delta Airlines Flight Attendant: Serving Booze More Important Than Mask Enforcement

Party Plane! Woman Flirts, Drinks, Stands At Galley For More Than Half An Hour. Flight Attendant Doesn’t Care. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher ATLANTA, GA (BocaNewsNow.com) — A Delta Airlines Flight Attendant told a reporter Monday that her most important job is serving alcohol to the first class cabin, not enforcing mask compliance. […] The article Delta Airlines Flight Attendant: Serving Booze More Important Than Mask Enforcement appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Lifestyle98online.com

Bodybuilder banned from boarding flight over ‘disturbing’ outfit

(From News.com.au) A bodybuilder was rejected from boarding a plane on Thursday after staff claimed her outfit would “disturb families.”. American Airlines employees found Deniz Saypinar‘s outfit of denim shorts and a small brown tank top to be too skimpy for the cabin. American Airlines‘ rules state: “Dress appropriately; bare feet or offensive clothing aren’t allowed.”
LifestyleNewsweek

Woman Shares Secret Compartment for Period Products on Delta Planes

A TikTok user has shared a handy tip for air passengers who need toiletries mid-flight, especially women having their periods. Joselin Lora, who says she works for Delta Air Lines, posted a video that shows a secret compartment filled with supplies, which is behind the mirror in an airplane bathroom. The clip has already been watched more than 5 million times.
Los Angeles, CANewsweek

United Airlines Passenger Carrying Large Wad of Cash Causes Emergency Landing

A United Airlines flight to Los Angeles had to be diverted to Denver after a passenger seen carrying what appeared to be a large wad of cash caused a disturbance on board. The United flight 2649 from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) was forced to land at Denver Airport on Monday night because of an unruly passenger.
San Jose, CANBC Los Angeles

American Airlines Flight Out of San Jose Makes Emergency Landing at LAX

A flight out of San Jose bound for Phoenix made an emergency landing Wednesday morning at Los Angeles International Airport because of engine trouble, according to an airport spokesman. American Airlines Flight 761 out of Mineta San Jose International Airport diverted to LAX and landed safely at 7:30 a.m. after...
Fort Worth, TXDallas News

A duct-taped flier. Hands-on-heads order. ‘Offensive’ clothing. American Airlines had a bad week.

Can this week get any worse for Fort Worth-based American Airlines?. The airline faced an onslaught of flight disruptions over the last seven days that included a passenger having to be restrained with duct tape after trying to disembark mid-flight, a plane full of travelers being told to put their hands on their hands for nearly 60 minutes because of an onboard security threat and a professional woman bodybuilder barred from a flight for wearing “inappropriate” clothing.

Comments / 3

Community Policy