Dierks Bentley Forced To Cancel Seven Peaks Festival Due To Capacity Restrictions

Oh, for fuck’s sake.

Festivals are happening all over the country, baseball stadiums are at full capacity, street festivals, beer gardens, carnivals… life is finally getting back to normal, and then this happens.

I mean, there’s literally a festival happening here in downtown Chicago right now, with tens of thousands of people?

Dierks Bentley announced today that his Seven Peaks Festival in Buena Vista, Colorado, would be canceled due to capacity restrictions in Chaffee County.

“Seven Peaks Music Festival is being cancelled for 2021 due to current capacity restrictions in place by local health officials,.

All 2021 passes purchased at SevenPeaksFestival.com will automatically be fully refunded within 30 days back to the original form of payment.

We are already planning for 2022, and a new location will be announced in the coming months. Stay tuned for details.”

Dierks Bentley added a statement of his own.

“I am so sorry to announce that we are going to have to cancel 7P for this year. I really could not be more bummed out about it. We tried everything to make it happen, but Chaffee County has decided against lifting capacity restrictions.

It cannot be overstated how much time, thought, effort and energy had gone into gearing up for the festival this year. I want to thank my team for the work, the artists for the trust, and above all our fans, who look forward to this event all year long. Especially this year.

Really appreciate you guys hanging in there with us through the ups and downs of COVID. Together we built something very special and it’s going to be a big celebration when our 7P family is together again. We will be back!”

I mean, we’re only a couple months out, can you imagine the amount of time and money and planning that has already gone into this? However, it looks like the blame might be on “Jim” for this.

Sucks all the way around.