Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Dierks Bentley Forced To Cancel Seven Peaks Festival Due To Capacity Restrictions

By Wes Langeler
Posted by 
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yj1Jb_0asV7Aoe00

Oh, for fuck’s sake.

Festivals are happening all over the country, baseball stadiums are at full capacity, street festivals, beer gardens, carnivals… life is finally getting back to normal, and then this happens.

I mean, there’s literally a festival happening here in downtown Chicago right now, with tens of thousands of people?

Dierks Bentley announced today that his Seven Peaks Festival in Buena Vista, Colorado, would be canceled due to capacity restrictions in Chaffee County.

“Seven Peaks Music Festival is being cancelled for 2021 due to current capacity restrictions in place by local health officials,.

All 2021 passes purchased at SevenPeaksFestival.com will automatically be fully refunded within 30 days back to the original form of payment.

We are already planning for 2022, and a new location will be announced in the coming months. Stay tuned for details.”

Dierks Bentley added a statement of his own.

“I am so sorry to announce that we are going to have to cancel 7P for this year. I really could not be more bummed out about it. We tried everything to make it happen, but Chaffee County has decided against lifting capacity restrictions.

It cannot be overstated how much time, thought, effort and energy had gone into gearing up for the festival this year. I want to thank my team for the work, the artists for the trust, and above all our fans, who look forward to this event all year long. Especially this year.

Really appreciate you guys hanging in there with us through the ups and downs of COVID. Together we built something very special and it’s going to be a big celebration when our 7P family is together again. We will be back!”

I mean, we’re only a couple months out, can you imagine the amount of time and money and planning that has already gone into this? However, it looks like the blame might be on “Jim” for this.

Sucks all the way around.

Comments / 4

Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

60K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dierks Bentley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Sevenpeaksfestival Com#Covid#Buena Vista#Live Nation#Dierksbentley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
CelebritiesPopculture

Dierks Bentley Brings Daughter Evie on Stage To Sing 'Different for Girls'

Audience members attending Dierks Bentley's set during Chicago's Windy City Smokeout on Saturday, July 10 got a sweet surprise when the country star brought his 12-year-old daughter Evie out on stage to join him in singing his hit "Different for Girls." Evie, who is Bentley's oldest child, held her own with her dad on stage, showing off her impressive voice and proving that talent runs in the family.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Dierks Bentley Drops Surprise ‘Live From Telluride’ EP Featuring War & Treaty, Larkin Poe

Dierks Bentley’s collaborative performance with Larkin Poe and the War and Treaty at the 2021 ACM Awards was too good to be a one-off. “It’d be kind of hard to suck with that band onstage with you,” he told Rolling Stone during tour rehearsals this spring. “I was like the carpet in Big Lebowski: just trying to tie the room together. We got done playing that and I was like, ‘We have to do something else,’ because it was too much fun.” The country star reconvened the two duos in June for his appearance at the 2021 Telluride Bluegrass Festival in Colorado,...
MusicCMT

Trio Lady A Cancels Festival Appearance Due to Medical Emergency

Just as concerts are beginning to come roaring back, country trio Lady A was forced to cancel their first post-pandemic concert due to a medical emergency. On July 10, the trio revealed they had canceled their appearance at Minnesota’s Lakefront Music Fest as Lady A member Charles Kelley was admitted to a hospital due to appendicitis.
Celebritiesthenew93q.com

Dierks Bentley Says Luke Bryan Is The ‘Funniest Person In Country Music’

Dierks Bentley gave high praise to his buddy, Luke Bryan, calling him the “funniest person in country music” in a recent interview with CMT’s Cody Alan. “I laugh every time I say Luke’s name,” he continued. “He is the funniest person in country music. He is so good on TV because he needs to be on TV. America needs more Luke Bryan in their life.” The country music superstar friends recently completed the 100-mile Natchez Trace Century bike ride in Jackson, Mississippi, and Bentley admitted that “Luke Bryan is a really good cyclist!”
CelebritiesPopculture

Dierks Bentley Breaks Some Bad News to Fans via Instagram

Country music star Dierks Bentley had some sad news to share with fans on Instagram Friday. The 2021 Seven Peaks Festival in Buena Vista, Colorado was canceled after Chaffee County officials decided not to lift capacity restrictions put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic. The country's guidelines do not allow for gatherings of more than 5,000 people. Concert organizers were reportedly seeking a permit to allow up to 20,000 people to attend. Keith Urban and Old Crow Medicine Show were among the performers set for this year's festival.
Chaffee County, COarkvalleyvoice.com

KHEN Radio Becomes the Seven Peaks Music Festival Nonprofit of Record

Ark Valley Voice has confirmed that KHEN Radio, 106.9 FM, also known as Tenderfoot Transmitting, the low-power, non-profit radio station based in Salida, has been approached and has accepted a role as the nonprofit associated with the proposed Seven Peaks Music Festival. The festival is proposed for The Meadows 277-acre venue on Chaffee County land on the edge of Buena Vista, where it was held in 2018 and 2019.
Chaffee County, COMountain Mail

LiveNation cancels 2021 Seven Peaks, looks for new location

LiveNation sent out an announcement to those who had purchased tickets for the Seven Peaks music festival that the festival was cancelled this year. In the email they stated it was “due to current capacity restrictions in place by local health officials.”. On Wednesday the Chaffee County commissioners, meeting as...
Musickokefm.com

Dierks Bentley Releases Live Bluegrass EP

Dierks Bentley just dropped a surprise live EP and it’s all Bluegrass music!. ‘Live From Telluride’ is all from the Telluride Bluegrass Festival back in June and Dierks had The War and Treaty and Larkin Poe join him on stage. Of course, this is not the first time Dierks has...
Musicallaccess.com

Dierks Bentley

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Dierks Bentley has surprise-released the Bluegrass set, “Live From Telluride,” today (7/13). Recorded at last month’s Telluride Bluegrass Festival, the EP includes five tracks featuring The War And Treaty on vocals throughout, along with instrumentalist sisters Larkin Poe and mandolinist Sam Bush. "This...
Musicwbwn.com

Dierks Bentley Releases Special Tracks From Telluride Bluegrass Festival

Dierks Bentley went to the Telluride Bluegrass Festival and he had so much fun, he released an EP!. Live From Telluride – which is available now – features 5 tracks that includes special guests, The War And Treaty, Larkin Poe, and Sam Bush. LIVE FROM TELLURIDE TRACK LIST:. 1.) “Woman,...
Rock MusicPopculture

Lady A Forced to Cancel Sold out Concert Due to Medical Emergency

Country band Lady A was supposed to kick off their 2021 outdoor venues tour at a sold-out performance at the Prior Lake Rotary's Lakefront Music Fest on Saturday, but the trio was forced to cancel when vocalist and guitarist Charles Kelley came down with appendicitis. The band wrote in a Facebook post that Kelly was "in good hands and we're continuing to pray for his recovery." The festival went on without their headliners thanks to extended sets from Jake Owen and opener Noah Guthrie.

Comments / 4

Community Policy