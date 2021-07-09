Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Period Correct Opens Modern New Storefront in Los Angeles

By Store
hypebeast.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeriod Correct has opened a modern new flagship store in Los Angeles. Coming off its latest collaborations with retaW and Hot Wheels, the latest brick-and-mortar complements its Costa Mesa location in its elegant and bold display. The muted walls resemble an almost gallery-like setting, which is brought to life by two ultra-rare historical racecars — a 1988 Porsche 962 and a 1974 Sebring-winning BMW CSL “Batmobile.”

