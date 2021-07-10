Arapahoe Basin Ski Area’s Fred Koetteritz wins Colorado Ski Country guest service award

Fred Koetteritz, assistant manager at the Arapahoe Basin Ski Area rental shop, says he has lived out several dreams since moving to Summit County more than 40 years ago. Skiing in Pennsylvania since the age of 5, he dreamed about venturing to the Colorado mountains he saw in Ski Magazine. He grew up traveling with his family of seven in a loaded-up station wagon to ski hills in the Poconos in his home state.