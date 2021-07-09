'The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt' is getting free DLC inspired by the Netflix series

Five years after its original launch, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is getting new DLC from CD Projekt Red based on the franchise’s massively popular Netflix adaptation. News of the DLC dropped alongside the announcement of the game’s next-gen upgrade for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X over at Netflix and CDPR’s joint WitcherCon event, although specific details regarding what the new pack would entail haven’t been provided just yet aside from “extra items inspired by the Netflix series.” Of course, it’ll also be available for those playing on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch or PC, but these platforms won’t be able to make use of the new ray tracing and faster loading features of the upgraded game.