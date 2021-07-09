Lea Thompson is volunteering to direct a Howard The Duck reboot
Howard The Duck is one of the universally agreed-upon worst movies of all time, alongside The Room, Mac And Me, and Glenn Danzig’s Verotika. Since then, the Marvel character “trapped in a world he never made” has popped up in Guardians Of The Galaxy and Avengers: Endgame. So why not give him his own standalone movie? Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige wouldn’t have to go far to find a director for it: Howard The Duck star Lea Thompson has offered to take a stab at bringing justice to the alien drake.www.avclub.com
