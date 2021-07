In case you aren't already aware, last week, it was announced that San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson was selected as one of 17 players to play with the USA Basketball Men's Select Team. He had the opportunity to fly out to Las Vegas to practice alongside a stacked Men's National Team roster that includes the likes of Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal, and others in preparation for the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympics.