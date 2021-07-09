An Office Phone Flaw Can’t Be Fixed by Cisco Alone
Ang Cui has spent 10 years hacking into internet-connected office phones and other “embedded devices”—that is, devices that don't look like computers or servers but have all the trappings: a processor, memory, and, often, the ability to connect to other devices or the internet. As the founder of Red Balloon Security, Cui spends plenty of time evaluating sophisticated industrial control systems and even satellite infrastructure, but he still comes back to IP phones as a barometer for how much progress has been made securing the Internet of Things. His latest research indicates that there's still a long way to go.www.wired.com
