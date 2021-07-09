Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum Releases New Single & Official Video For “Too Cool To Care”

Leeroy Stagger finds inspiration through grief on his new single ‘Ventura’ out since last week on all digital streaming platforms. “The song ‘Ventura’ is about my friend Neal Casa. The first time I met Neal was on a magical night in New York City, he was working on Willie Nelson’s Songbird record as he was in Ryan Adams’ band The Cardinals at the time. He invited us out to the 17th St. bar where all the Cardinals were hanging out, he introduced me to the band and they all had laughed how they were happy that Ryan wasn’t there because they didn’t want me to have a bad impression of him.