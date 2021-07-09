Cancel
Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum Releases New Single & Official Video For “Too Cool To Care”

By Jason Price
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrincess Goes To The Butterfly Museum (Michael C. Hall, Peter Yanowitz & Matt Katz-Bohen) have released a new single, “Too Cool To Care,” from their extraordinary debut album, THANKS FOR COMING (Morpho Music). PRESS HERE to listen and HERE to watch the official video that was shot in March 2020 and serves as eerie time capsule footage of pre-pandemic New York City. The trio recently released THANKS FOR COMING on special, limited edition vinyl. PRESS HERE to purchase and HERE to stream/download the album that Forbes calls a mixture of “sounds ranging anywhere from synth pop and rock to post punk and disco alongside electronic elements, crafting an identity that’s impossible to pigeonhole.”

