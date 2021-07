Honolulu taxpayers could end up paying for the legal defense of three officers charged in an April shooting incident that ended with the death of 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap. Geoffrey Thom faces a second-degree murder charge for shooting Sykap eight times through the back window of the car he was driving. Zackary Ah Nee is charged with one count of attempted murder in the second degree for shooting at Sykap’s brother, who was a passenger in the vehicle. Christopher Fredeluces is also charged with second-degree attempted murder for firing at Sykap.