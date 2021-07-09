Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Candlebox Releases New Song “In Your Hands” ?In Honor of Victims of Gun Violence

By Jason Price
iconvsicon.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeattle multi-platinum rock band Candlebox releases a new song called “In Your Hands” that honors victims of gun violence in the US. The song features fellow musicians Don Miggs and Zane Carney. Vocalist Kevin Martin says, “When people read the words ‘gun violence awareness,’ a lot of folks just see the word ‘gun’ and get up in arms about the government coming to try and take their firearms, as opposed to taking a step back to think about the reality of the situation.”

www.iconvsicon.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Entertainment
Local
Washington Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Candlebox#Miggs#Pavement Entertainment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.

Comments / 1

Community Policy