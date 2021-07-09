Candlebox Releases New Song “In Your Hands” ?In Honor of Victims of Gun Violence

Seattle multi-platinum rock band Candlebox releases a new song called “In Your Hands” that honors victims of gun violence in the US. The song features fellow musicians Don Miggs and Zane Carney. Vocalist Kevin Martin says, “When people read the words ‘gun violence awareness,’ a lot of folks just see the word ‘gun’ and get up in arms about the government coming to try and take their firearms, as opposed to taking a step back to think about the reality of the situation.”