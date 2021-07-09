Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lubbock, TX

Lubbock Man That Shot at Police During a Chase Turns Himself In

By Luke Matsik
Posted by 
102.5 KISS FM
102.5 KISS FM
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

19-year-old Joshua Tyler Garcia, a Lubbock man who was previously wanted for shooting at a police officer during a chase, has turned himself in to police. The original incident happened at around 5:50 a.m. on Monday, January 18th. Lubbock Police received reports of a vehicle burglary in the 4700 block of 45th Street. When an officer arrived at the scene, he located the suspect vehicle and attempted to perform a traffic.

1025kiss.com

Comments / 0

102.5 KISS FM

102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock, TX
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
320K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lubbock County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Lubbock, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Tyler, TX
Lubbock County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Lubbock, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Lubbock Man#Lubbock Police#Neighborhood Scout
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Levelland, TXPosted by
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock County Sheriff’s SWAT Commander Killed During Standoff with a Suspect in Levelland

A standoff with an armed suspect in Levelland turned deadly after four members of law enforcement were shot Thursday afternoon. Levelland Police were first called out to a residence in the 1100 block of 10th Street just before 1:15pm on Thursday. Some time after 3pm, reports first surfaced that four members of law enforcement were shot during the standoff with the suspect.
Lubbock, TXPosted by
102.5 KISS FM

Here Are the Details in the Shooting at the Hilltop Apartments in Lubbock

New information has been released concerning a shooting that happened at the Hilltop Apartments in Lubbock the night of Monday, July 12th, 2021. Lubbock police say that it all began with an argument between a mother and a father at the complex, located at 2105 East 4th Street. It's said that the mother was getting upset and told the child's paternal grandmother something along the lines of "you better get your son because my brothers are coming."
Lubbock, TXPosted by
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock Man Accused of Assaulting Girlfriend and Shooting Up Home

37-year-old Brett Jamar Johnson of Lubbock has been accused of breaking into his girlfriend's home, assaulting her and then later shooting multiple bullets inside the home. Witnesses say that Johnson forced his way through the front door of his girlfriend's home in the 2100 block of 35th Street. Reports indicate that Johnson forced his way in by kicking in the door. Afterwards, it's said that he assaulted his girlfriend. The exact details weren't clear.
Lubbock, TXPosted by
102.5 KISS FM

Someone Broke In and Robbed The Shack BBQ

The Shack BBQ is asking for your help. It's hard enough for local businesses to make it in Lubbock right now, the last thing anyone needs is to be robbed, but that is exactly what happened to The Shack BBQ sometime between 6 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday at 8 a.m.
Lubbock, TXPosted by
102.5 KISS FM

Video: Lubbock Idiot Rides on the Back of a Car Down Highway

I bet that was a smooth ride. A video of a man riding on the back of a red car down highway while holding onto what looks like building supplies is making its way across the internet in Lubbock today. It's a pretty stupid thing to do, but it certainly makes for an entertaining video, and that's what we are all about here at 94.5 FMX.

Comments / 0

Community Policy