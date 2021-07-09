Cancel
Rock Music

Guitar God George Lynch To Release ‘Seamless’ Instrumental Solo Album In August

By Jason Price
iconvsicon.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith over 40 years playing guitar and songwriting as a professional musician, career firsts are minimal for someone as prolific as George Lynch. On August 20th, George gets to add another highlight with the release of his first-ever full-length instrumental album, Seamless. The album is being released via Rat Pak Records and features nine brand new tracks and three bonus tracks from Lynch who is backed by drummer Jimmy D’Anda and bassist Eric Loiselle on the album. Seamless is produced by Lynch and is now available for pre-order in various configurations here: www.ratpakrecords.com/GeorgeLynch.

