Andrea Miller: You Are Here
For the first ten days of You Are Here, from July 14 through 23, visitors to Lincoln's lovely Hearst Plaza can take in a free sculture and sound installation—conceived by choreographer Andrea Miller—that conveys the pandemic stories of artists, teachers, Lincoln Center employees and others. Then, from July 24 through July 30, some of those stories will be incarnated by ten live dancers from Miller's company, Gallim, in nightly live shows at 7pm. (The sound installation will open at 6pm on those dates.) Attendance is free but is only available to those who secure tickets in advance through a TodayTix Lottery that opens two weeks before—and closes three days before—each of the performances.www.timeout.com
