Andrea Miller: You Are Here

The Jazz is Dead series of recordings is neither trying to bury or resurrect the genre. It largely exists on the periphery where "jazz" is either a prefix or suffix. The project, launched by musician-producers Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad in 2020, is prolific and elastic in its choice of artists and styles. Younge and Muhammad's connections to jazz are purely inspirational. Muhammad's renowned hip hop group, A Tribe Called Quest, was known to sample from jazz. Younge holds a law degree, has composed extensively for film, and recorded with hip hop royalty such as Kendrick Lamar, Common, Wu-Tang Clan, and Jay-Z. He is active in creating and promoting multi-media art aimed at combatting systemic racism. Brian Jackson is the eighth release in the Jazz is Dead series, and Jackson's first leader date in two decades.