Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Andrea Miller: You Are Here

By Adam Feldman
Time Out Global
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first ten days of You Are Here, from July 14 through 23, visitors to Lincoln's lovely Hearst Plaza can take in a free sculture and sound installation—conceived by choreographer Andrea Miller—that conveys the pandemic stories of artists, teachers, Lincoln Center employees and others. Then, from July 24 through July 30, some of those stories will be incarnated by ten live dancers from Miller's company, Gallim, in nightly live shows at 7pm. (The sound installation will open at 6pm on those dates.) Attendance is free but is only available to those who secure tickets in advance through a TodayTix Lottery that opens two weeks before—and closes three days before—each of the performances.

www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lincoln Center#Gallim#Todaytix Lottery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Theater & DanceTime Out Global

STooPS BedStuy Art Crawl

At this free communitarian annual event, founded by dancer-choreographer Kendra J. Ross, stoops and gardens in Bed-Stuy are transformed for four hours into stages for performances and discussions. Attendees move among the makeshift venues, beginning at 398 Hancock Street or down the street at the Hancock T&T Community Garden (322-324 Hancock St). This year's eighth annual edition, hosted by America’s Next Top Model winner Naima Mora, includes dance by Ross and Cheri Stoker, theater performances by Dragonfly, music by Courtnie, spoken word and poetry from Kai Diata Giovanni, visual art from Mut'Sun, and workshops, readings, and conversations from Akika Apothecary and Free Black Women’s Library. A "Kiddie Korner" offers arts-related activities for the young ones, and those who are unable to attend in person can view it this year via Instagram and Zoom.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Biz Markie’s wife Tara?

RAPPER Biz Markie is still alive and receiving round-the-clock medical care, his rep has confirmed after false online rumours he had died. It comes after reports the 57-year-old Just A Friend hitmaker was is "in a hospice with significant brain damage" following a stroke. Who is Biz Markie's wife Tara?
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Dimitri Snowden Erases Life With Ashley

Dimitri Snowden has officially erased his life with “wife” Ashley. The Seeking Sister Wife cast member completely deleted all his posts from his Instagram account. This occurred mere hours after Ashley took to the same social media forum to announce she is single. Rumors have been swirling for some time now that the couple had split. Additionally, it had been alleged Dimitri was both homeless and broke. A lot has transpired over the past few months between the couple. It is no wonder they crashed and burned.
Musicdjmag.com

Premiere: Charlie Charlie ‘Nothing Here But You and Me’

Swedish artists Bella Boo and Chords will release their debut collaborative album, ‘Little Things’, via International Feel this week. Marking International Feel’s first release in two years, Bella Boo (Gabriella Borbély) and Chords (Jens Resch) conjure a woozy atmosphere across these ten tracks, blending vintage synths, wavy guitars and otherworldly vocals to create lush house, pop and R&B tunes with a beautiful Balearic sunset vibe. Additional vocal features from Mapei and Julimar Santo also contribute to some of the album’s standout moments.
Performing ArtsMySanAntonio

Midsummer Dreaming at Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival

CENTER VALLEY, Pa. (PRWEB) July 14, 2021. In their escape from court to an enchanted forest, mismatched lovers encounter mischievous fairies in Shakespeare’s masterfully orchestrated comedy. A Midsummer Night’s Dream makes its outdoor debut at Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival on the new Air Products Open Air Theatre adjacent to the Labuda Center for the Performing Arts on the idyllic campus of DeSales University in Center Valley, PA. The production previews July 7 and 8, opens July 9, and runs through August 1.
New York City, NYt2conline.com

What to Watch: July 15

2021 Jimmy Awards This national talent showcase celebrates high school students from across the country and features dynamic ensemble and solo performances. Presented by the Broadway League Foundation, 20 scholarships are set to be awarded at this year’s show. Broadway Teachers Workshop Josh Groban, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Alan Menken, Joe...
Musickduz.com

KDUZ Classic – July 15, 1989

Our KDUZ Classic for today takes us back to July 15, 1989, the first of four weeks at the top of the Billboard Album Rock Tracks chart. The song was released as the second single from this artist’s 1989 album In Step; the album would be the second to last of the artist’s career, and the final with his famous side band, Double Trouble. The album, which has been certified triple platinum, was the best selling album in this Texas guitar players career, which was tragically ended by a helicopter crash in 1990.
DesignTime Out Global

Punk Rock and Paintbrushes

Combining the worlds of art, skateboarding and punk rock, Punk Rock and Paintbrushes celebrates the launch of the company's new coffee table book, The Insides Of Artists Written By Outsiders. Taking over Galerie F for the weekend, guests can check out the work of skateboarders Steve Caballero, Christian Hosoi and Jason Adams, as well as Matt Hensley of Flogging Molly—and meet them in-person. The exhibit is free and open to the public (with an RSVP) on Friday night, and a VIP event the following evening will invite guests to an undisclosed location.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Brian Jackson: Jazz Is Dead 8: Brian Jackson

The Jazz is Dead series of recordings is neither trying to bury or resurrect the genre. It largely exists on the periphery where "jazz" is either a prefix or suffix. The project, launched by musician-producers Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad in 2020, is prolific and elastic in its choice of artists and styles. Younge and Muhammad's connections to jazz are purely inspirational. Muhammad's renowned hip hop group, A Tribe Called Quest, was known to sample from jazz. Younge holds a law degree, has composed extensively for film, and recorded with hip hop royalty such as Kendrick Lamar, Common, Wu-Tang Clan, and Jay-Z. He is active in creating and promoting multi-media art aimed at combatting systemic racism. Brian Jackson is the eighth release in the Jazz is Dead series, and Jackson's first leader date in two decades.
Food & DrinksTime Out Global

‘80s Drag Night at Coyo Taco

Get your wigs, glitter and shimmy ready—drag night is taking over Coyo Taco’s backroom on Tuesday nights. The speakeasy transforms into a runway for the likes of Mi$$ Caviar, Viola Putz, D. Vice Dion, Dang-Ho Yu Sickning and other talented divas to throw it back with performances set to ’80s tunes courtesy of DJ Hot Pants. Expect drink specials, such as $5 shots and $10 cocktails.
New York City, NYwamc.org

“Short Stories” At SPAC Presents NYCB “Unplugged”

The New York City Ballet danced before a live audience Wednesday night for the first time since March 1, 2020, just before the pandemic shut dance companies down for well over a year. The special program at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, “NYCB On and Offstage: Short Stories” presented 15 dancers, a fraction of the 95-member company, in excerpts from mostly narrative ballets, to music played by pianists Nancy McDill and Alan Moverman. This “NYCB unplugged”-style event, with principal dancer Maria Kowroski as a warm and useful host giving context for the ballets, offered a more casual, more intimate look than usual at this world-class company.
EntertainmentPosted by
Deadline

Broadway’s ‘Chicken & Biscuits’ Announces Full Cast: Cleo King, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Devere Rogers Join Norm Lewis, Michael Urie – Update

UPDATE, with full casting Chicken & Biscuits, the new comedy written by Douglas Lyons heading to Broadway this fall, has announced its full cast. Joining the previously-announced Norm Lewis and Michael Urie are Cleo King (Deadwood) in her Broadway debut; NaTasha Yvette Williams (Waitress) and Devere Rogers (OK Boomer) in his Broadway debut.
Books & LiteratureSan Diego weekly Reader

Allen Ginsberg: spokesman for Hippy culture

What thoughts I have of you tonight, Walt Whitman, for I walked down the streets under the trees with a headache self-conscious looking at the full moon. In my hungry fatigue, and shopping for images, I went into the neon fruit supermarket, dreaming of your enumerations!. What peaches and what...
New York City, NYBroadway.com

Odds & Ends: Kelli O'Hara, Jennifer Holliday & More Set for Feinstein's/54 Below

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. Kelli O'Hara & More to Shine Bright at Feinstein's/54 Below. These sound like the nights out theater fans have been waiting for! Some top-tier Broadway talents are heading to Feinstein's/54 Below as part of its new Diamond Series, featuring concert-length performances by stars matched with specially curated dinners. Kelli O'Hara (September 28—October 3), Laura Benanti (October 5—10), Megan Hilty (November 2—7) and Jennifer Holliday (February 8—13) will take the stage. Guests will be greeted with a welcome drink and hors d’oeuvres prior to a three-course dinner and an up-close and personal performance. Head here for more info.
Books & LiteratureMiddletown Press

Tim Burgess to Publish Book Based on Twitter Listening Parties

Last year, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, Tim Burgess of the Charlatans created a Twitter Listening Party series with his fellow musicians and friends, inviting people from around the world to enjoy real-time album playbacks and live-tweeting on the social network together. What started out as a fun...
Books & Literatureartforum.com

Jordan Cronk on C.W. Winter and Anders Edström’s

WRITTEN CIRCA 700 BC, the Greek poet Hesiod’s Works and Days is an 828-line poem that doubles as a sort of farmers’ almanac in which the author instructs his brother on the physical and moral imperatives of agrarian living. Less didactic but equally epic, C.W. Winter and Anders Edström’s The Works and Days (of Tayoko Shiojiri in the Shiotani Basin) takes up the title and major themes of Hesiod’s verse for its own comprehensive look at a vanishing way of life in a small mountain village of forty-seven people in Kyoto Prefecture, Japan. Running 480 minutes, the film is structured by the cadences of life, labor, and the environment alike: Over the course of five seasons, Winter and Edström present a portrait of a female vegetable farmer, her dying husband, and an extended group of friends and family whose shared sense of integrity, tradition, and perseverance slowly reveals itself as something uncommonly poignant, even profound.

Comments / 0

Community Policy