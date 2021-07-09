Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The ‘Black Widow’ Credits Scene Signals the Rise of a New Foe for the MCU

By Matt Goldberg
Collider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s Note: This article contains spoilers for Black Widow. In the credits scene of Black Widow, we see Yelena (Florence Pugh) visiting a cemetery sometime after the events of this solo film. We see she’s at the grave of Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), signaling that yes, Natasha really did die during the events of Avengers: Endgame and she’s staying dead.

collider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Renner
Person
Hailee Steinfeld
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Julia Louis Dreyfus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcu#Black Widow#U S Agent#Falcon#Avengers#Marvel Comics#The Black Ops#Disney
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesthemainstreetmouse.com

NEW FEATURETTE SPOTLIGHTS MARVEL STUDIOS’ “BLACK WIDOW” & THE FUTURE OF THE MCU

NEW FEATURETTE SPOTLIGHTS MARVEL STUDIOS’ “BLACK WIDOW” & ITS ROLE IN THE FUTURE OF THE MCU. Scarlett Johansson, Rachel Weisz and Producer Kevin Feige Offer Insights. Just days ahead of the much-awaited launch of Marvel Studios’ “Black Widow,” Scarlett Johansson, Rachel Weisz and Kevin Feige, producer, president of Marvel Studios, and chief creative officer of Marvel, weigh in on the story of Natasha Romanoff’s past and the role the film plays in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “Black Widow”—the first film in Phase Four of the MCU—will launch simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access in most Disney+ markets this Friday, July 9, 2021.
MoviesSuperHeroHype

SPOILERS: Black Widow’s Director and Star Explain the Post-Credits Scene

SPOILERS: Black Widow’s Director and Star Explain the Post-Credits Scene. WARNING! This article discusses the post-credits scene from Black Widow. If you don’t want to know more, click away. The final scene of Black Widow runs after the very end of the end credits, without the customary mid-credits stinger. And...
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Doctor Strange 2 is a “very scary movie”, says Elizabeth Olsen

WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen has said that Doctor Strange 2 is the scariest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Olsen let the news slip during a Q&A for the New York Film Academy, where she was pressed to provide updates on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. “It’s a...
MoviesCollider

'Black Widow' Cast on Bonding Over Fight Scenes and Which MCU Characters They Want to Team Up With Next

From director Cate Shortland, Marvel Studios’ action thriller Black Widow highlights Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), aka Black Widow, at a time when she must face the demons of her past and the relationships she left behind before she became an Avenger. While fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe feel they’ve gotten to know Natasha over the years and previous films, the opportunity to get a glimpse of her backstory shows a whole new side of her world.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Black Widow Confirmed How The MCU Villains Rank The Avengers

Having been recruited by Nick Fury as a means to protect our planet from what Thor called a higher form of war, the Avengers have saved both the world and the universe on enough occasions to gain something of a reputation for themselves across the entire length and breadth of the galaxy.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Black Widow: 5 Movies to Watch After the New Marvel Movie

It’s been a long wait for Marvel fans. But finally, Black Widow is here. The first movie of Marvel Scarlett Johansson’s solo was delayed by the pandemic. And now that it’s out there, fans may still be hungry for similar movies. Here are some suggestions from films for fans looking...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

MCU Fans Are Loving Black Widow

Marvel’s Black Widow has begun airing around the globe ahead of its official release, and fans are loving it. Over the past few hours, social media has been lit up with reactions from lucky fans who’ve seen the origin film for one of the Avengers’ longest-standing members and they have been overwhelmingly positive.
TV SeriesCollider

New 'Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two' Clip Brings Another Falcone to Gotham

Warner Bros. has released a new clip from the upcoming release of the second half of their animated duology, Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two. In it, Sofia Falcone (voiced by Laila Berzins) comes to offer her father Carmine assistance, but she quickly learns that “The Roman” has lined up a new, unlikely partner as he escalates his plans against those who are trying to take down Gotham’s mobs.
MoviesCollider

How to Watch 'Black Widow': Where to Stream the New MCU Movie

It’s been a really long wait but Black Widow, the first new film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 4, is finally coming to screens and theaters. Starring Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff, Black Widow is one of the most highly-anticipated movies of 2021. Besides featuring Johansson as the titular...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Black Widow: Florence Pugh’s nod to Yelena Belova

In the movie Black Widow, Florence Pugh hid a big wink at Yelena Belova in her rings. You’ve seen?. Black Widow is the new Marvel hit. The film hit theaters and Disney + (with premium access) on July 9, and quickly became a worldwide phenomenon. This film, which is Scarlett Johansson’s farewell to the character, introduced us to Yelena Belova. An extremely charismatic young woman who won everyone’s affection and was played by Florence Pugh.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The movie Black Widow reveals something unknown about the Avengers

The Black Widow movie has confirmed how the people of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe classify the Avengers. Attention SPOILERS. The Avengers from Marvel Studios are the most famous heroes on Earth, they were gathered by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) to protect the planet from any threat. The founding members are Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Hawkeye Y Black widow. Interpreted by Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner Y Scarlett Johansson.
MoviesWinchester News Gazette

Marvel Returns to Theaters with Black Widow

After over a year, Marvel’s Black Widow finally hit theaters and Disney + this week. Fans have been waiting for Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romnoff to get her own solo film since she debuted as the character way back in 2010’s Iron Man 2. The film begins in Ohio in 1995....
TV SeriesCollider

'Loki': Who Is That Major New MCU Character? Let's Discuss [SPOILER]

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Loki episode 6, "For All Time. Always."]. Meet Kang...kind of! Loki's season finale—not a series finale, as it turns out—brought our main Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) to the Citadel at the End of Time, where, shockingly, Jonathan Majors made his MCU debut, straight-up serving in a purple-and-gold cape combo that makes Doctor Strange look like he works at a Home Depot. It's great, and Majors basically carries 30 minutes of the episode on magnetism alone, but is the Lovecraft Country star playing time-traveler, supervillain, and Fantastic Four relative Kang the Conqueror, as was reported last year along with the news he'd appear in Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania? The answer is as complicated as the multiverse itself. Although Majors does drop the word "conqueror" in there, he never mentions the name Kang, instead going by the more enigmatic title "He Who Remains." That happens to also be the name of a comparatively minor Marvel comics character, first appearing in Thor #245 by writer Len Wein and artist John Buscema, who was revealed in those pages to be the mastermind behind the Time Variance Authority. That character decidedly does not look like Jonathan Majors. That character looks like this:

Comments / 0

Community Policy