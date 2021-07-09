Cancel
Jean-Talon Market's new summer street food spot to host Montreal’s Black and Indigenous chefs

By JP Karwacki
Time Out Global
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the launch of La Maison Onyx in Jean-Talon Market on July 7, Montreal now has a new dining destination to discover some of the city's best Indigenous and Black chefs. Part of the Community Food Program from the DESTA Black Youth Network, an organization that supports Black youth aged 18 to 35 in education, employability, and entrepreneurship, the new market eatery represents a new spotlight for underrepresented communities in the city.

