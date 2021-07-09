Jean-Talon Market's new summer street food spot to host Montreal’s Black and Indigenous chefs

To call it bar food would be an insult to Legion’s executive chef, Gene Briggs. Along with owner Phil Buchy, he turned SouthPark’s first craft brewery into a food destination. You can count on a solid burger and chicken wings at the full-service restaurant, but Chef Gene spans multiple cuisines in this kitchen. Get a Pork Belly Gyro, a Pho Mi Dip, Carnitas Pizza, or a Pastrami Cheesesteak—each one tastes like it’s his specialty. Come for Sunday brunch and have a Juicy Jay Chicken Breakfast Biscuit or a Carnitas Breakfast Pizza with mimosa flights or a lineup of brunch cocktails. Chef Gene changes his menus regularly, though, so certain dishes come and go. But everything he cooks pairs well with a can of Juicy Jay on the patio.