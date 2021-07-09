Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Totally Rated: The Nintendo Switch Gets An Upgrade

By Imad Khan
Posted by 
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Totally Rated features reviews and opinions of what's hot and what's not in the tech and gaming world. Bringing together leading titles from across the industry, we hear first hand from those who have reviewed — and rated — the very latest games and products on the market. In this week’s episode, we get a sneak peak at the new Nintendo Switch OLED, Sony released its latest flagship smartphone, the Sony Xperia 1 Mark 3 and more iPhone 13 rumors continue to circulate.

www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
432K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Think of us as your geeky friend who's always on call. From smartphones to cord-cutting to video games, we've got your tech needs covered.

 https://www.tomsguide.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone X#New Nintendo#Smartphone#Sony#Oled#Lcd#Chinese#Pro#The New York Times#The Washington Post#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo Switch
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

Sony Xperia 1 III review: Elegant, exhilarating, expensive

The Sony Xperia 1 III is an incredibly well-built, feature-packed smartphone that's undoubtedly Sony's best handset to date. It doesn't quite match the more well-rounded feature sets of its biggest rivals and the price will be far too high for many, but if you're sold on the Xperia experience you'll love it.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Nintendo will increase the appeal of Nintendo Switch Online

While Nintendo is quite legendary for their IPs and their game design philosophy, there is a general feeling that they are quite behind when it comes to online services. Recently, however, Nintendo indicated that it wants to increase the appeal of Nintendo Switch Online. Nintendo Switch Online Features. Nintendo Switch...
Video GamesTwinfinite

Shin Megami Tensei V for Nintendo Switch Gets New Trailer Showing Sraosha in Action

Atlus is continuing to release trailers of its upcoming JRPG Shin Megami Tensei V, focusing on one more of its 200+ demons. We get to see the recurring demon Sraosha in action, following the previous videos we saw over the past few days featuring Jack Frost, Fionn mac Cumhaill, Amanozako, Angel, Daimon, Mermaid, Mandrake, Arioch, Kumbhanda, Feng Huang, Inugami, Turdak, Fafnir, Mothman, Lilim, and Futsunushi.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

New Nintendo Switch OLED may just be a “dummy upgrade” from Nintendo, Industry Analyst suggests

Indeed, the new Nintendo Switch OLED model could be something of an intermediate model, according to Tokyo-based industry analyst Serkan Toto. Much to the disappointment of many, the new Switch OLED model won’t feature the previously rumored hardware improvements, including a faster CPU and more memory in addition to 4K capabilities in docked mode. One of the main outlets reporting that Nintendo would release a ‘Pro’ 4K model later this year was Bloomberg, and following yesterday’s article on Nintendo’s OLED model, tech journalist Takashi Mochizuki has now updated the article with a quote from the above industry analyst.
Video GamesGamasutra

Nintendo (finally) debuts upgraded Switch OLED Model, due this year

Nintendo today (finally) officially revealed the next hardware iteration of its highly successful Switch. Dubbed simply the Switch OLED model and due to release October 8 for $349.99, the upgraded hardware has been rumored for more than a year. This latest edition of the Switch may bolster sales of the console series, which stands at 85 million units sold including sales of the original Switch and the smaller Switch Lite.
Video GamesCNET

Nintendo Switch deals: Get Celeste or the Power-A Joy Con Grip for $5 each

It's tough to find nearly anything for $5 these days, but right now, a crisp Abe Lincoln will get you either a Switch accessory or one of the platform's best games. On the hardware side, Amazon is offering the Power-A Joy-Con Comfort Grip for $5 (67% off). On the software side, you can snag Celeste for the same price at the Nintendo store (75% off its current price at Amazon).
Video Gamesfbtb.net

Nintendo Revises Switch with OLED Upgrade, More Storage, and Tears of Fans with Unrealistic Expectations

Let’s get the basic details out of the way first… the long rumored “hardware refresh” of the Switch was announced today (and by announced, I mean basically showed up on Nintendo’s site). It’s an upgrade of the the screen to use OLED technology, which will get you more vibrant colors. Curiously, the battery life isn’t changed from the last revision that put in a more efficient battery, and the actual time available depends on the game you’re playing. The speakers have also been improved to provide “enhanced audio,” but it’s not really clear what that means. Hopefully what that means is that you can actually hear sound from the system without using the dock or headphones now.
Video GamesPosted by
Tom's Guide

PS5 restock hits Sony Direct July 16 — how to get your console

Sony Direct is hosting its first PS5 restock of the month this Friday. The invite-only drop will occur Friday, July 16 at 12 p.m. PT (3 p.m. ET). In the past, Sony has offered PS5 consoles to the general public upon finishing its invite-only affair. However, last month Sony sold out of consoles before it could do so. It's unclear what will happen this Friday, but it's still worth clearing your calendar.
RetailPosted by
TechRadar

Totally Rated: are PS5s finally getting easier to buy?

Season 2 of Totally Rated is now underway, and we've got a bumper episode to kick things off. We start off by analyzing whether PS5s are actually becoming easier to buy after over seven months on sale. We follow up with The Sims 4's Sims Sessions event bringing live music...
Video GamesComicBook

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Gets a Free Nintendo Switch Update, Patch Notes Released

An all-new update has dropped for Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit on Nintendo Switch. Nintendo has announced version 1.1.0 of the game, which adds a new Mario Cup. The new cup includes multiple hazards, including dinosaurs and barrels. Placing third or better in the Mario Cup also unlocks an in-game kart based on Yoshi! Considering the fact that Mario Kart Live hasn't received much in the way of new content since dropping last October, this is a bit unexpected, but fans of the game should be pretty happy about it, regardless! Full patch notes from Nintendo can be found below.
TechnologyTom's Guide

Apple back to school sale: iPad Pro M1 is $100 off right now

The new M1 processor takes Apple's iPad Pro tablets to a whole new level when it comes to performance. Fortunately, with back to school sales in full swing, purchasing one of Apple's new tablets just got a little cheaper. For a limited time, Amazon has the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (128GB/2021)...
Electronicspocketnow.com

Pocketnow Daily: Galaxy S22 Ultra MASSIVE Camera, iPhone Zoom Changes & more! (video)

The latest 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and more are on sale today. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 selling for $900, Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro and more are also on sale. As per usual, the official news today begin with deals.. Starting with Samsung’s ever-lasting trade-in deals.. As yes, you can still get the Galaxy S21 5G for 99 bucks, the S21+ for 200, or the S21 Ultra for 400 bucks. Probably the best deal is for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 which is 900 bucks, but again, if you have an eligible device for trade-in. If you don’t have a device to trade in and still want a Galaxy, the S20 FE is available for 100 dollars off on Amazon, so you can get the base model for 600 bucks. If you’re looking for a laptop, the M1 MacBook Pro is now 200 bucks off, leaving the half a terabyte of storage model for 1300.. And hey, if you feel like you don’t need the fan, the MacBook Air is also getting a 150 dollar discount, leaving that at 1100 for the same amount of storage we mentioned with the Pro.. Finally, the Google Pixel 4 is available for 400 dollars off its original price tag, you can get it for 400 bucks. We have more deals on Razer laptops, LG Gaming monitors and more, in the links in the description.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Roccat Syn Pro Air review

The Roccat Syn Pro Air wireless gaming headset offers good sound and a quality mic, but it’s frustrating to use, and far too expensive for what it does. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. Roccat Syn Pro Air: Specs. Compatibility: PC, PS4, PS5, Switch,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy