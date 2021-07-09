Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Horrifying Neighbors That Will Forever Haunt Our Nightmares

By abbyadler
Posted by 
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We've talked psycho roomies, but this week, we're diving into a whole 'nother ballpark of crazy. Introducing this week's batch of psycho neighbors, fresh off an AskReddit thread. If you thought it can't be that bad since technically these people don't reside in the same house as the psycho, you're oh, so wrong. Psycho neighbors will make their presence know, mark our words. Scroll down for some neighborly horror stories.

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neighborly#Nightmares#Dog#Diving#Askreddit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Los Angeles, CAPeople

Los Angeles Rapper's Murder Captured on Instagram Live as He's Shot Multiple Times Mid-Conversation

A Los Angeles-based rapper was murdered last week while he was live-streaming on Instagram. Zerail Rivera, whose stage name is Indian Red Boy, was killed on July 8 while he was sitting in his car on Chadron Ave in Hawthorne, police said in a press release Saturday. Rivera's identity was also confirmed by the LA County coroner, though his cause of death is pending further investigation.
AccidentsPosted by
Daily Mail

Bodies found in SUV that plunged 1,000ft over a Los Angeles cliff believed to be teenage couple who have been missing for a week

Two bodies recovered from the burned wreckage of an SUV are thought to be a teenage couple who have been missing for a week. The SUV plunged 1000-feet off a cliff into a ravine near Dawson Saddle Trail in the Los Angeles National Forest and the wreckage was found on Tuesday when a volunteer looking for missing couple Sophia Edwards and her boyfriend Ethan Manzano spotted it using a drone.
Public Safetythecut.com

Look Who’s Being Charged With a Hate Crime

Earlier this year, Miya Ponsetto earned herself the nickname “Soho Karen,” after a video showed her attacking a Black teenager, throwing him to the ground, and falsely accusing him of stealing her phone. While I, too, was hoping to never hear from this woman — who has referred to herself as a “22-year-old girl” — ever again, I have a bit of satisfying news: Ponsetto has been charged with a hate crime for the alleged physical assault and false accusation.
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Boy stabs 12-year-old ‘friend’ over 70 times, tries to behead him & cut off his hand

A jury is currently deliberating a 15-year-old’s sentencing after he was convicted of killing his friend and trying to decapitate them. On December 12, Roberts Buncis, of Boston, Lincolnshire, England, was found deceased in a wooded area near his home. The 12-year-old had been stabbed over 70 times and showed markings on his neck consistent with someone trying to behead him.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Body parts found scattered across Minneapolis are identified as 'mentally ill' dad-of-two, 36, who threw feces at transit workers last month

The dismembered human remains that were found last week scattered in two separate locations in Minneapolis have been identified as a mentally ill father-of-two who had been in and out of jail for various offenses, including for hurling feces at transit workers. Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder said Friday evening...
MusicPosted by
CrimeOnline

‘Black lives don’t matter’: Beachgoer smashes Black teen’s teeth with bike lock in hate-fueled attack

A Michigan man was sentenced on Thursday to five years in prison for assaulting a Black 18-year-old last year in a hate-fueled attack. The incident involving Lee Mouat, 43, and the victim occurred in June 2020 at Sterling State Park in Monroe. Witnesses said Mouat confronted a group of Black teens, including the victim, for listening to music at the beach, according to the Detroit Free Press.
AccidentsPosted by
CrimeOnline

‘Pull the plug, please’: College student paralyzed by stray bullet dies after blinking a message to doctors, family

A young man died in Illinois on Sunday, days after a stray bullet that struck him in the neck while he was aboard a train left him paralyzed from the neck down. The Forward reported that University of Chicago student Max Lewis, 20, was commuting home on a Green Line train when a stray bullet struck him in the back of the neck. Before his death, Lewis was reportedly cognitively aware and alert despite being unable to move and on a ventilator.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
CrimeOnline

Boy removed from home after video shows relatives abusing him, shaving ‘GAY’ on his head: Reports

Authorities in Georgia removed a 12-year-old boy from his home on Friday, a day after he was reportedly filmed being beaten and having his head shaved for being gay. Atlanta police confirmed to WXIA that the child was removed from the residence on June 18 and placed in the Division of Family and Children Services’ care. A day earlier, relatives were reportedly seen on Instagram Live beating the child — who had the word “gay” shaved into the side of his head with hair clippers.
AnimalsNewsweek

Cat Begs Owner for Cheetos Instead of Chicken in Adorable Video

Some of us like to eat healthy, while others prefer to snack on junk food and, if a recent TikTok video is anything to go by, the same can be said for cats. In the footage, shared to the social media app by Kittenrhardingile on June 22, a ginger cat can be seen on its hind legs before a woman who is holding a packet of Cheetos.
PetsPosted by
Fox News

Dog’s adorable reaction to being called ‘beautiful’ goes viral

This dog’s adorable reaction to being called "beautiful" will melt your heart. Sarah Lawther, from Sydney, Australia, posted a video of her Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Honey, on TikTok last month. In the short clip, Lawther tells her dog: "Honey, you are the most beautiful girl in the whole entire world."
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Dot

Video: White man allegedly beats Black teen with belt for using profanity

A white man wielding a belt was captured on security footage charging at and pushing a Black teen in Georgia. He allegedly beat the teen with the belt, according to 11Alive. Twenty-nine-year-old Matt Martel allegedly attacked the 15-year-old over his use of profanity, according to an interview with police. The entire incident was captured on security footage.
Law EnforcementPosted by
Upworthy

White cop accuses Black women of shoplifting, then they showed receipts and exposed him

A white cop has been accused of racial profiling after he stopped two Black women coming out of a TJ Maxx. The cop claimed that someone had accused them of shoplifting but couldn't point to the person when asked. The women returned to the store and produced receipts for all their purchases, and filmed the incident to expose the cop. They started filming inside the store and confronted the cop after he stopped them. He said that the person who told him the women had shoplifted worked at the store, and later claimed that they didn't, reported God.dailydot. The cop said a Black man who worked there complained but the only Black man who works there confirmed he didn't call the cops on them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy