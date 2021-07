The 25-year-old singer dropped her new collaboration with Cardi B, "Wild Side," on Friday, and the music video is as sultry as one would expect from the two. Directed by Tanu Muino -- the same mind behind Cardi's fantastical "Up" music video -- the new project features Normani surrounded by dancers as she gracefully writhes from room to room. Both the song and the video are reminiscent of late '90s and early '00s R&B, which is appropriate since the song samples Aaliyah's 1996 classic, "One In A Million."