Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg-area ex-attorney pleads guilty to defrauding older clients

By Rachel Mahoney
Lynchburg News and Advance
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former Lynchburg-area estate planning attorney and prosecutor pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to fraudulently wiring money from her elderly clients. Cherie Anne Washburn, 45, of Lynchburg, was charged with 13 total crimes in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia in an October indictment. In exchange for Washburn’s pleas to two counts of wire fraud and one count of making a false statement to a mortgage lender, prosecutors agreed to drop 10 of the charges against her.

newsadvance.com

