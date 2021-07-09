Cancel
Sports

The Mike Missanelli Show 7-9-2021

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike opens the show discussing the Phillies upcoming trade deadline, and then gets into Danny Green’s comments about Philly fans (0:00:00-0:14:10). Then he goes to the phones, where he discusses Green, and also what actors would play each member of the Mike Missanelli Show (0:14:20-0:46:27). Larry Brown joins the show (0:46:37-1:05:10). Mike takes more phone calls (1:05:10-1:26:03). Brian Westbrook joins for the full 4pm hour, and they discuss Danny Green’s comments, and more (1:26:13-2:07:04). Mike takes more phone calls (2:07:14-2:43:40). They close it out with Sound Off (2:43:50-END).

MLB

The Draft Lines Show 7-2-2021

Devon Givens and Jamie Lynch give you the latest lines for the NBA Playoffs, the Stanley Cup Finals and MLB this weekend!
NBA

The Anthony Gargano Show 7-1-2021

Anthony starts the show recapping another dreadful Phillies game, and goes into the woes of the Sixers trading Mikal Bridges, who is about to play in the NBA Finals, for Zhaire Smith (0:00-21:19) Anthony takes yours calls to see if you believe we truly are a cursed sports city (21:19-67:00) More curse talk, paired along with a debate about crunchy peanut butter (67:00-89:24) Next, we get back to more misery in sports hell! (89:24-133:37) Cuz and Choonis wrap the show off trying to get out of misery, and Andrew has a special life hack for those who hate crunchy peanut butter (133:37-END)
MLB

The John Kincade Show 7-2-2021

John is off, so Jamie, Bob, and Connor fill in. They open the show talking about the Sixers, some big names stepping away from the organization, and where they go from here (0:00:00-0:22:45). Then they get into the new NIL rules in college sports, and what athletes they think would have cashed in the most if these rules always existed (0:22:55-0:45:25). Then they get into ben Simmons skipping the Olympics, and why that makes it harder for the Sixers to trade him (0:45:35-1:09:46). Then they get into the Phillies bullpen woes, and if the problem is talent evaluation, or talent development (1:09:56-1:31:32). Then they get into the eagles offensive line, and into one of the most impressive player in the MLB right now (1:31:42-1:56:15). They discuss if Reggie Bush should get his records and Heisman back, and get into how the Eagles offense may look this year (1:56:25-2:18:20). The newly retired Marc Zumoff joins the show to discuss his career with the sixers, and his plans for retirement (2:18:30-2:42:37). They close out the show with more phone calls (2:42:47-END).
Sports

Sound Off 7-13-21

Sound Off 7-12-21 05:21 Download July 12th. Kevin Kinkead Joins The Mike Missanelli Show 7-12-21 Anthony Gargano is Philly’s favorite ‘everyman.’ He brings on the passion, enthusiasm and the heart of every Philadelphia sports fan! Get it on demand!. Play Latest (47 minutes ago) 2815 episodes. The John Kincade Sho‪w‬
MLB

Devon Givens 7-12-2021

With the Phillies at 44-44 at the All Star Break, Devon wants to know if you’re invested in the team. And how many wins in July will they need to be buyers at the trade deadline? Did you find the Anthony Mackie joke about Ben Simmons on the ESPY’s funny?
Philadelphia, PA

It's Time To Turn To The Philadelphia Union

The Philadelphia sports scene is bleak right now. The Sixers just went through a monumental playoff collapse. The Eagles are in the midst of a rebuild, with more questions than answers. The Flyers are the most inconsistent team in the history of sports, alternating making and missing the playoffs for the past 10 seasons. The Phillies have an uphill battle to win their division and make the playoffs, which would be their first appearance since 2011. We are currently in one of the darker periods of Philadelphia sports in the history of the city. And yet, there is a 5th team, a potential savior, that plays just down I-95 in Chester. They’re competitive, they’re fun, they’re consistent, they’re local. The sport is not the most popular in this country, and the fan base is dwarfed by the main 4 teams, but if it’s sports happiness you’re looking for, it’s time to turn your attention to the Philadelphia Union.

