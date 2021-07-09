The Mike Missanelli Show 7-9-2021
Mike opens the show discussing the Phillies upcoming trade deadline, and then gets into Danny Green's comments about Philly fans (0:00:00-0:14:10). Then he goes to the phones, where he discusses Green, and also what actors would play each member of the Mike Missanelli Show (0:14:20-0:46:27). Larry Brown joins the show (0:46:37-1:05:10). Mike takes more phone calls (1:05:10-1:26:03). Brian Westbrook joins for the full 4pm hour, and they discuss Danny Green's comments, and more (1:26:13-2:07:04). Mike takes more phone calls (2:07:14-2:43:40). They close it out with Sound Off (2:43:50-END).
