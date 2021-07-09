Louisville shooting victim steps into activism after losing brother, friend in less than 2 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One month after surviving a shooting in Ballard Park, 19-year-old Victoria Gwynn said she is stepping up to stop the city's rising gun violence. Gwynn and her friend, 17-year-old DaJuan Coward, were shot at the park in early June. While she is still healing from the shot to her leg, she said the bigger wound was losing Coward. After being put on life support following the shooting, Coward died days later.