Ratchet And Clank: Rift Apart & Cyberpunk 2077 Top PlayStation's June 2021 Downloads List

By James Carr
Gamespot
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlayStation has announced the top downloaded games for June 2021 on the PlayStation Network and the PS5 exclusive Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart took top honors on the PlayStation 5 list. Cyberpunk 2077 made its return to PSN in June, placing it at the top spot for PlayStation 4 titles.

