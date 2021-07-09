Cancel
The Deja Vu All Over Again Edition

By Lindsey Millar
Arkansas Times
Arkansas Times
 8 days ago
On this week’s podcast, Max Brantley and Lindsey Millar talk about the Delta variant of the coronavirus raging in Arkansas, the release of the LRSD from state control, the Republican Party’s obsession with race-baiting politics and the funeral of Hunter Brittain. Subscribe via iTunes or listen on Spotify.

