Agriculture

Where’s the beef?

By Gov. Kristi Noem, State of South Dakota
Black Hills Pioneer
 7 days ago

OPINION — America’s meat supply is a matter of national security. If we don’t control our own food supply, then we don’t control our own destiny. South Dakota feeds the world, and we do it better than anybody else. We have more head of cattle per-person than any other state. But anticompetitive practices in the meatpacking industry are threatening that way of life. We need more competition, more transparency, and more options for our cattle producers to market their livestock.

