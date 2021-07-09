Q Connected Back Sunday With Metallica Tribute & New Local Debuts
Every Sunday night, 10pm to midnight, 95.5 KLAQ brings you 2 hours of the latest of national releases & shining the spotlight of local rock: Q Connected. Last week, Q Connected took a week off to celebrate the 4th of July but it's back THIS WEEK with a new Metallica cover off of the upcoming Metallica Blacklist coming out September 10th: a collection of over 50 artists from all different genres & backgrounds doing their own rendition of their favorite cut from the Black Album. We've heard Juanes do a cover of "Enter Sandman" & This Sunday, we'll hear a cover of "Holier Than Thou" by the Scottish Prog-metal band, Biffy Clyro. You can also check out the music video down below. We also got new rock by Spiritbox, Devora, Any Given Sin, Lilith Czar & much more.klaq.com
Comments / 0