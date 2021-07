SALEM — The Peabody Essex Museum is offering free admission to anyone who gets vaccinated against COVID-19 at the museum on Friday nights. The museum has partnered with healthcare company Curative to offer the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines from 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays. Those who get the vaccine will gain entry to the museum, which is open until 8 p.m. on Fridays, and be entered into the state’s VaxMillions lottery.