Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Indians: Live updates from Game No. 86

91st MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) Jose Ramirez represented the Cleveland Indians in the All-Star Game. It wasn’t a home run, but Jose Ramirez made his presence known at the All-Star Game in Colorado as he represented the Cleveland Indians on the field. Entering in the sixth inning, Ramirez took his place in the batter’s box and gave the ball a ride to deep right-center. It was caught, but it created some excitement that prepped the audience for Mike Zunino’s home run later in the inning.