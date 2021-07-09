Inside Travis Barker's Relationship With Kourtney Kardashian's Kids

Blending families can be tricky, and for Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, the added fame element makes it even trickier. The celebrity couple first went public with their romantic relationship just after Valentine's Day of this year after rumors swirled for weeks that their-once friendship had heated up. Kourtney and her rockstar boyfriend had been family friends for years, living just a few homes away from each other in Calabasas, Calif. As neighbors, the two celebs had plenty of opportunities for their kids to get to know one another and for Kourtney and Barker to get on good graces with each other's kids.