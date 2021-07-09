Never stop dreaming: New Charlie Blackmon mural in Broomfield designed to inspire

Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon is now permanently tucked into the Broomfield Plaza. And though he’s two-dimensional, his message is clear: never stop dreaming. The owners of the plaza commissioned Denver-based muralist Austin Zucchini-Fowler to bring the blank 18-foot tall and 44-foot wide wall to life. The artist spent close to 20 hours and at least 20 cans of spray paint on the project through four work sessions, finishing it up Wednesday.