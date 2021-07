Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland and Zendaya were spotted kissing, which seemingly confirms the rumors that the two are dating. Some outlets are even taking Holland and Zendaya's steamy display of PDA to be the two young stars' way of making their romance officially public; after so many years of dodging romantic questions, it seems unlikely they could be caught unaware like this. Holland and Zendaya were spotted locking lips in LA, during a romantic sunset drive in Holland's Audi sports car. In addition to being romantic, Holland and Zendaya were seen to be clowning around with each other in the car. Typical Spider-Man romance stuff.