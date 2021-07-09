The Real Reason Kim Kardashian Is Changing Her Beauty Brand Name

Kim Kardashian is shutting down her beauty brand for a moment for a total re-brand. The reality star took to Instagram to announce her KKW Beauty brand will be temporarily shut down to relaunch "under a completely new brand with new formulas that are more modern, innovative, and packaged in an elevated and sustainable new look," according to Entertainment Tonight. In a series of Instagram Stories, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star thanked her "loyal customers" for the past four years of KKW Beauty and broke the news to fans that the brand will be shutting down on August 1. "I'm excited to continue to develop and expand my product range and for you to finally be able to experience it the way that I have always envisioned," said the Kardashian, who plans to combine KKW Beauty and KKW fragrance under one umbrella.