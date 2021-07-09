Five Helpful Tips For Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings Of Ruin
Like in the main Monster Hunter series, you’re going to be crafting gear and weapons to make fighting bigger and stronger monsters an easier process. You’ll automatically collect parts from enemies you defeat, but make sure to break parts of the beasts while in combat to get even more useful materials. Upgrading your stylish duds and weaponry will require more components, sometimes from different monsters than what you’ve used to build the set. Fight as many different types of enemies as possible to have what you need in hand when it’s time to strengthen your gear.www.gameinformer.com
Comments / 0