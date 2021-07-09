Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Ulster, Western Dutchess by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 18:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Ulster; Western Dutchess A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN ULSTER AND NORTHWESTERN DUTCHESS COUNTIES At 612 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Lake Katrine, or near Rhinebeck, moving east at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Kingston, Rhinebeck, Red Hook, Lake Katrine, Port Ewen, Milan, Ellerslie, Cokertown, Dutchess County Fairgrounds, Flatbush, Linden Acres, Rhinecliff, Ulster Landing, Fraleighs, Red Hook Mills, Eighmyville, Lincoln Park, Upper Red Hook, Weys Corners and Clinton Corners. This includes Interstate 87 near exit 19. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.