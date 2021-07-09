Have I Made The Most Of The Switch's Portability Based On Nintendo Commercials?
My favorite part about the Nintendo Switch OLED reveal wasn't necessarily its flashier screen, improved kickstand, or ethernet port (side note: I never noticed the original Switch dock lacked an ethernet port until that video). It was watching a new, highly produced montage of cheerful actors enjoying their Switch in various locales. These delightfully goofy clips are, of course, meant to show off the Switch's portability. Whether it's at your friend's house our within the mouth of an active volcano, you can – and should – take Mario and friends everywhere you go.www.gameinformer.com
