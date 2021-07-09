Have I Made The Most Of The Switch's Portability Based On Nintendo Commercials?

Did you know there’s a new-ish version of the amazingly popular Nintendo Switch console with better battery life? We’re not talking about the new OLED model that was just announced. We mean the HAC-001(-01) that still sells out constantly after all this time. Incredibly, it happens to be in stock and ready to ship out right now over at Amazon. The battery life on the original Switch wasn’t terrible or anything to begin with. But Nintendo decided to give it a little boost anyway. Of course, it goes without saying that no one will ever complain about getting more battery life....