Severe Weather Statement issued for York by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 17:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION with tornado like wind speeds expected. Mobile homes and high profile vehicles are especially susceptible to winds of this magnitude and may be overturned. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm has the potential to cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: York A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT FOR LANCASTER AND SOUTHEASTERN YORK COUNTIES At 555 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near East Petersburg, moving southeast at 30 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. This severe storm will be near Akron, Willow Street and Leacock around 600 PM EDT. Bareville, Leola and Strasburg around 610 PM EDT. New Holland and Paradise around 620 PM EDT. Gap around 630 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Buck, East Prospect, Peach Bottom, Rawlinsville, Susquehanna Trails, Georgetown, Farmersville, Smoketown, Christiana and Washington Boro. This includes The Pennsylvania Turnpike from mile markers 268 to 269. This includes the following highways Route 30 from Hallam to the Chester County line. Route 222 from the Maryland Border to near Akron. State Road 41 from Gap to the Chester County line. State Road 501 from Lancaster to Lititz. State Highway 283 from Mount Joy to Lancaster. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...80MPH