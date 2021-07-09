Cancel
Overnight Health Care: CDC encourages schools to open for in-person learning, masks optional | President directs moves on drug importation, calls for plan to lower drug prices | FDA asks for federal investigation of Alzheimer's drug approval

The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
© Getty Images

Welcome to Friday's Overnight Health Care. Vaccination rates are so low in Mississippi, and the delta variant is spreading so quickly, the state health department is now recommending anyone over 65 avoid large indoor gatherings regardless of whether they've been vaccinated or not.

If you have any tips, email us at nweixel@thehill.com, psullivan@thehill.com and jcoleman@thehill.com

Follow us on Twitter at @NateWeixel, @PeterSullivan4, and @JustineColeman8.

Today: The CDC updated its school guidance, and masks are optional. The Biden administration launched a drug pricing push as part of an executive order on competition, and the FDA is asking for a federal investigation into its own approval of a controversial Alzheimer's drug.

We'll start with CDC:

CDC encourages schools to open for in-person learning

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is encouraging schools to open for in-person learning this fall, and said that fully vaccinated students and teachers do not need to wear masks indoors.

The updated CDC guidance eases recommendations for kindergarten through 12th grade, and comes as coronavirus vaccines have become widely available for anyone over the age of 12.

The CDC noted that while COVID-19 outbreaks have occurred in school settings, multiple studies have shown that school transmission rates are typically lower than — or similar to — community transmission levels when multiple prevention strategies are in place.

No proof: But the agency is not recommending that vaccines be required for all eligible students and teachers, and it is also not recommending how administrators can distinguish between who has been vaccinated and who has not. The administration has, for better or for worse, avoided wading into thorny issues around vaccine mandates or passports. That lack of guidance is likely going to pose implementation problems.

Patchwork rules: The guidance comes as some schools or states have already made decisions about the next year, since the school year starts for some districts in about a month. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) banned public schools from requiring masks, while California said it will continue to require masks in all K-12 schools for consistency's sake.

Lots of health care moves to chew on in Biden’s new executive order: President directs moves on drug importation, calls for plan to lower drug prices

President Biden on Friday directed the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to work with states on importing prescription drugs from Canada, and called on officials to develop a “comprehensive plan” to lower drug prices in 45 days.

The moves are part of the health care section of a wide-ranging executive order on promoting competition in the economy that Biden signed on Friday afternoon.

Allowing imports of cheaper drugs from other countries was part of Biden’s health care plan during the campaign, but Friday’s move is a step toward action on that front.

The Trump administration also put forth rules for states to apply to allow drug imports, and Florida in particular has expressed interest, but no imports have actually begun. Drugmakers have also filed a lawsuit to block the rules.

Some mystery: The Biden administration also appears to be considering other actions to lower drug prices as part of the “comprehensive plan,” though it is not clear what steps those will be.

Other actions

  • Directs the Department of Health and Human Services to consider issuing rules within 120 days to allow hearing aids to be sold over the counter.
  • Directs the Federal Trade Commission and Department of Justice to revise their guidelines for hospital mergers to “ensure patients are not harmed by such mergers.”
  • Encourages the FTC to ban “pay for delay” agreements, where a brand-name drug company pays a generic drug company to delay introducing competition to a certain drug.

FDA asks for federal investigation of Alzheimer's drug approval

The acting head of the Food and Drug Administration on Friday requested a federal investigation into her own agency's controversial approval of an Alzheimer's drug last month.

In a letter to the independent Office of Inspector General, acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock asked the watchdog to investigate the interactions between representatives of Biogen and FDA during the process that led to the approval of the company's Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm.

“There continue to be concerns raised … regarding contacts between representatives from Biogen and FDA during the review process, including some that may have occurred outside of the formal correspondence process,” Woodcock wrote in the letter posted and dated Friday to acting Inspector General Christi Grimm. Woodcock said she has "tremendous confidence in the integrity of the staff and leadership" of the agency, and intends to fully cooperate with the OIG if a review is launched.

Backstory: FDA has been under fire since it first announced approval of Biogen's drug late last month. Critics say there's no clear evidence the drug will actually slow the cognitive decline of Alzheimer's patients, which is what the drug is designed to do. There are also serious concerns over the $56,000 per patient price tag, and what it could do to the financial solvency of the Medicare program.

Bipartisan lawmakers press NIH for info on deleted coronavirus data

A bipartisan pair of lawmakers want information from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) about the deletion of data on the genetic sequence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that could provide answers regarding the virus's origin.

In a letter sent Friday and shared first with The Hill, Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) and Mark Green (R-Tenn.) ask for answers about the missing genetic sequences, and press NIH Director Francis Collins to ensure there are safeguards in place to protect scientific data.

What data: The letter comes after a scientist last month said he found some of the genetic sequences of the virus that had previously been uploaded to an NIH server in March 2020 were subsequently deleted at the request of the Chinese researchers from Wuhan who initially uploaded them.

"Given that the true origin of SARS-CoV-2 remains a mystery, the NIH must fully account for the decision to delete information that could bring the world closer to a conclusion," Green and Krishnamoorthi wrote.

NIH response: The NIH said the requestor wanted the data removed from the agency's Sequence Read Archive and indicated it was being submitted to another database. Submitting investigators hold the rights to their data and can request withdrawal of the data, the agency said.

The NIH also said staff "can’t speculate on motive beyond a submitter’s stated intentions."

European Medicines Agency panel: mRNA COVID-19 vaccines possibly linked to 'very rare' heart inflammation cases

A committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) determined that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines could possibly be linked to “very rare” cases of heart inflammation among vaccine recipients.

The Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) of the European Union’s health body concluded in a Friday release that types of heart inflammation called myocarditis and pericarditis “can occur in very rare cases following vaccination” with the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

The heart inflammation conditions produce symptoms such as breathlessness, palpitations and chest pain. Those who experience these symptoms were instructed to seek immediate medical attention.

By the numbers: The EMA identified and analyzed 145 cases of myocarditis among Pfizer-BioNTech recipients and 19 among Moderna recipients. The committee looked into 138 pericarditis cases among patients who got Pfizer-BioNTech and another 19 for Moderna.

These cases occurred out of 177 million Pfizer doses and 20 million Moderna doses in the European Economic Area, with the conditions occurring in 0.00016 percent and 0.00019 percent of Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations, respectively.

Panel’s recommendation: The PRAC still recommended listing myocarditis and pericarditis as new side effects in the product information for both vaccines in order to ensure health professionals and patients know about the infrequent cases.

“EMA confirms that the benefits of all authorized COVID-19 vaccines continue to outweigh their risks, given the risk of COVID-19 illness and related complications and as scientific evidence shows that they reduce deaths and hospitalizations due to COVID-19,” the release said.

What we’re reading

Pfizer suggests booster shots will be needed this year, but government officials say science will dictate the timing (The Washington Post)

Federal speech rulings may embolden health care workers to call out safety issues (Kaiser Health News)

Biogen Alzheimer’s drug will exceed the $56,000 list price for many, analysis says (The Wall Street Journal)

State by state

Washington schools won’t require masks outdoors, but state still reviewing new CDC guidance on indoor mask-wearing (The Seattle Times)

Delta variant on the rise in Indiana, state health officials say (Indianapolis Star)

Ohio law allows doctors to deny health care and birth control to LGBTQ patients (Fortune)

Posted by
The Hill

Overnight Health Care: FDA adds new warning to J&J COVID-19 vaccine | WHO chief pushes back on Pfizer booster shot | Fauci defends Biden's support for recommending vaccines 'one on one'

Welcome to Monday's Overnight Health Care. This is not an urban legend. A Minnesota city advised residents not to release pet goldfish into ponds and lakes – or else they could grow to the size of a football. If you have any tips, email us at nweixel@thehill.com, psullivan@thehill.com, jcoleman@thehill.com. Follow...
POTUSCNN

July 12 coronavirus news

No changes following briefing with Pfizer on booster shots. "Nothing has changed" following Monday's briefing between Pfizer and federal health officials, according to a person present for the virtual meeting. It was largely seen as a courtesy after the two sides disagreed on when a booster shot for the coronavirus...
Posted by
SELF

COVID-19 Vaccines for Kids Under 12 Could Be Available This Winter, FDA Official Says

There's good news on the horizon for parents of unvaccinated kids: Regulators anticipate that COVID-19 vaccines for kids under 12 will be available in a matter of months—potentially before the end of the year. This week, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) official said that COVID-19 vaccines could be granted emergency use authorization (EUA) in children younger than 12 by early to mid-winter, NBC News reports.
Posted by
Best Life

The FDA and CDC Just Made This Major Announcement About COVID Boosters

Experts have long concluded that two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or one dose of Johnson & Johnson may not be protective enough forever, which is why booster shots are already being tested. But when Pfizer said on July 8 that it would soon be seeking authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to give out booster shots in August, the announcement caught everyone off-guard. Both the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) just released their own statement about boosters, casting doubt on Pfizer's plan to roll out additional shots so quickly.
Posted by
The Hill

Overnight Health Care: FDA narrows use for controversial new Alzheimer's drug after criticism | Pfizer to seek FDA authorization for booster of COVID-19 vaccine | House report: Drug companies spent more on buybacks, dividends than research

Welcome to Thursday's Overnight Health Care. You may be having a bad day, but it's much, much worse if you need to navigate a flooded NYC subway today. If you have any tips, email us at nweixel@thehill.com, psullivan@thehill.com and jcoleman@thehill.com. Follow us on Twitter at @NateWeixel, @PeterSullivan4, and @JustineColeman8. Today:...
Posted by
WGAU

FDA head calls for inquiry into Alzheimer's drug review

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The acting head of the Food and Drug Administration on Friday called for a government investigation into highly unusual contacts between her agency's drug reviewers and the maker of a controversial new Alzheimer's drug. Dr. Janet Woodcock announced the extraordinary step via Twitter. It's the latest...
Posted by New York Post

FDA calls for federal investigation into approval of Alzheimer's drug

The Food and Drug Administration's acting commissioner on Friday called for a federal investigation into officials within her own agency who reportedly met with the makers of an Alzheimer's drug ahead of its controversial approval last month by the FDA. Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock called on the independent Office of...
Posted by CNBC

U.S. surgeon general says Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine may protect people against delta variant

Dr. Vivek Murthy pointed to data that showed the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot is highly effective against hospitalization from the more contagious variant. "We have reasons to be hopeful, because the J&J vaccine has proven to be quite effective against preventing hospitalizations and deaths, with all the variants that we've seen to date," Murthy told "The News with Shepard Smith."
Posted by
Best Life

These 10 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

The first official week of summer has brought about a change in the trajectory of COVID in the U.S. While cases remain far below their highest points seen in January, new infections caused by the highly contagious Delta variant are continuing to spread. Now, some states are seeing considerable COVID surges as officials struggle to vaccinate certain parts of the population, according to data from The Washington Post.
Posted by
The Hill

CDC official says more information needed on boosters

Health officials need more information on whether COVID-19 booster vaccines would increase the risk of serious side effects, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) official said on Tuesday. Deputy Director for Infectious Diseases Jay Butler told reporters that current data shows the risk of developing both rare and...
Posted by
Best Life

The WHO Just Released a Major Warning About This "Dangerous" Vaccine Trend

As of right now, health officials and researchers say the best way to protect yourself against COVID is by being fully vaccinated—which in the U.S. is either two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or one dose of Johnson & Johnson. But experts are still divided on how to produce the greatest levels of immunity against the virus. As Pfizer butts heads with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over the need for booster shots, health officials around the world are exploring different options for upping vaccine efficacy. Now, the World Health Organization (WHO) is warning against one vaccination practice that's gaining steam.
Posted by
UPI News

Pentagon considering mandatory COVID-19 vaccines

July 7 (UPI) -- Preliminary discussions have begun on making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for all U.S. troops, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said. While he noted that the vaccine is currently optional and administered under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Emergency Use Authorization, full FDA approval could mean making the vaccine mandatory.

Comments / 0

