Parents less worried about paying for college, some still leaning on student loans, survey finds

By Erika Giovanetti
fox35orlando.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic cast a shadow over the finances of many American families, and the rising cost of college remains a roadblock for young adults who want to attain higher education. But despite the challenges, parents are more confident about funding a college education for their children in 2021, according to a recent survey.

