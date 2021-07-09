Cancel
POTUS

Texas Democrats Try to Block Gov. Abbott’s Attempt to Use Covid Relief Money to Fund the Border Wall

By Reform Austin Staff
Reform Austin
Reform Austin
 8 days ago
Texas Democrats urge Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to block Gov. Greg Abbott’s efforts to use COVID-19 relief funds on former President Donald Trump’s border wall. The initial funding on the project was allotted from the state’s budget, and after a failed attempt to crowdfund the project, lawmakers are concerned the remainder of the border wall will be financed by funds distributed for COVID relief.

Reform Austin

We’re Reform Austin, an independent news source providing you with everything you need to stay up-to-date on all the latest in Texas news. From social matters to politics, we’re breaking down the issues that are important to you, and delivering investigative stories straight to your social feeds. We make it easier to be part of a smarter Texas.

