Texas Democrats Try to Block Gov. Abbott’s Attempt to Use Covid Relief Money to Fund the Border Wall
Texas Democrats urge Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to block Gov. Greg Abbott’s efforts to use COVID-19 relief funds on former President Donald Trump’s border wall. The initial funding on the project was allotted from the state’s budget, and after a failed attempt to crowdfund the project, lawmakers are concerned the remainder of the border wall will be financed by funds distributed for COVID relief.www.reformaustin.org
