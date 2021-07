Editor’s note: This is the second of two parts. On Day 2 of our trek north we woke up rather refreshed considering the rustle of predator and prey through the night. We got going early to avoid the sun and as it turned out the climb wasn’t bad, nor the five miles and decent to Lake Morena. Upon exiting the trail at Lake Morena there was an older retired gentleman who was offering liquid refreshments to anyone coming over the mountain. As diverse and eclectic as some of the characters are in the backcountry, there is a common bond amongst all to help each other.